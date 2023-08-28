Barclays Raises Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $33.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of COLD opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

