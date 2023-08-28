Barclays Raises InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target to GBX 6,000

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 5,900 ($75.27) to GBX 6,000 ($76.55) in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.10) to GBX 6,300 ($80.38) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.64) to GBX 5,390 ($68.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,955.71 ($75.99).

LON IHG opened at GBX 5,878 ($74.99) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,099.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,592 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,494.38. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,224 ($53.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,100 ($77.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,071.43%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

