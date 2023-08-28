bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
bioAffinity Technologies Price Performance
bioAffinity Technologies stock remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,195. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. bioAffinity Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $4.50.
About bioAffinity Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.