BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Down 47.3% in August

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BRTX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,033. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
