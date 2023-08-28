BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Down 47.3% in August

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 67,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRTX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,033. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

