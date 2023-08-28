BitShares Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $25.63 million and $524,246.24 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002415 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001238 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,015,350 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

