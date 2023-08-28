Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 65.0% in August

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the July 31st total of 20,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOCN remained flat at $10.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,911. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.