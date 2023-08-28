Bluzelle Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.69 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $44.81 million and approximately $28.69 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bluzelle Token Profile

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,903,756 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

