BMO Capital Markets Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $8.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.98.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.93.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 2,019.81% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $493,301.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,739 shares of company stock valued at $524,802 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after buying an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

