Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Boston Omaha has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $28.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $518.49 million, a PE ratio of 828.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other Boston Omaha news, CEO Alexander Buffett Rozek sold 11,600 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $228,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,311,870.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 26.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.
