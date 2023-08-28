Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 352.4% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. 22,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

