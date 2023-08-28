Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW) Short Interest Update

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 5.7 %

BAERW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 56,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.