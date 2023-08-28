Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) & Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Critical Contrast

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jet.AI and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Jet.AI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bristow Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.98%. Given Bristow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bristow Group is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Jet.AI has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bristow Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jet.AI and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05% Bristow Group 0.51% 0.81% 0.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Jet.AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Bristow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jet.AI and Bristow Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 55.57 Bristow Group $313.56 million 2.43 -$6.98 million $0.22 122.87

Jet.AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bristow Group. Jet.AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bristow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bristow Group beats Jet.AI on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jet.AI

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc. provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews. The company has a fleet of aircrafts. It has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, Guyana, India, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.