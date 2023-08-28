Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $77.82

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Hasbro by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hasbro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115,585 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $83.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

