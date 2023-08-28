Brokerages Set Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) PT at C$1.68

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOZ. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

TSE MOZ opened at C$0.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.90 million, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.69 and a 1-year high of C$1.77.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

