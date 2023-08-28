Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Target Price at $209.29

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.29.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBBF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.81) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 225 ($2.87) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 180 ($2.30) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 400 ($5.10) to GBX 250 ($3.19) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

