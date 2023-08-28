Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 44.1% in August

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPN stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $12.94. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,954. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. ( NASDAQ:BPYPN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.