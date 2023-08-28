Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 44.1% in August

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of BPYPN stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $12.94. 1,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,954. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%.
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
