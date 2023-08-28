Buckhead Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 394.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,085,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,461 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock worth $13,193,431 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $153.80. 2,398,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,314,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $362.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

