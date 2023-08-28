Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys 258 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in CME Group by 363.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,230,000 after buying an additional 1,078,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.34. 649,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Barclays increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

