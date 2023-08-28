Buckhead Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,639 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,100. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

