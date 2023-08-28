Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

