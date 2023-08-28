Buckhead Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.1% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.59. 1,420,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $165.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Express

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.