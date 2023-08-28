Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,972,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,449 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $33.62. 22,197,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,127,199. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $140.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group raised their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

