Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,534 shares of company stock worth $4,645,275 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.