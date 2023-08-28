Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 41.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Target by 2.3% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 11.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 465,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $77,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $147.87. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

