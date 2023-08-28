Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Down 48.3% in August

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,600 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the July 31st total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bullfrog AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000. Bullfrog AI accounts for 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Bullfrog AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bullfrog AI Stock Performance

Shares of BFRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.11. 102,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

About Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI ( NASDAQ:BFRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

