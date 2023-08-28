BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the July 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,541 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BCAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,655. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

