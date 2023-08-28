Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in August

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calbee stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.02. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99.

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

