Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in August

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Calbee Price Performance
Shares of Calbee stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.02. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.99.
Calbee Company Profile
