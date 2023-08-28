Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Price Target to $35.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,466. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after buying an additional 1,544,755 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $17,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

