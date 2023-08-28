Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Short Interest Down 53.1% in August

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the July 31st total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCORF remained flat at $6.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CCORF. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.