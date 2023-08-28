Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Splunk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

Get Splunk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SPLK

Splunk Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Splunk by 38.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 9.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.