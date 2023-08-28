Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 901,284 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 301,214 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $21.95.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

