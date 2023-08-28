Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Jeff Jenkins Sells 3,513 Shares

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $70.08. 702,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,380,000 after purchasing an additional 555,241 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,733,000 after purchasing an additional 367,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

