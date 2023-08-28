Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

CSIOY remained flat at $88.23 on Monday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 4.60%. Analysts expect that Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

