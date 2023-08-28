Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54,725 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 163.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

FSK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

