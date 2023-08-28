Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,883 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 107,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:PFEB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,945 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

