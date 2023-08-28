Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555,764. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

