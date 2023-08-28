Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,743. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

