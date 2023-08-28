Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $803,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $658,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.18.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.86. 658,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,717. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

