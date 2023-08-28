Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,082,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $19,218,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $544.92. The company had a trading volume of 324,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,756. The firm has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $536.02 and a 200 day moving average of $544.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

