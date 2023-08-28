Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 101.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.69. 30,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

About Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

