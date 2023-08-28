Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May makes up about 0.9% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $520,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 146,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,030 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.3 %

PMAY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 22,228 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $545.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.