Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,008,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after buying an additional 457,978 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $131.61. 13,180,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,525,229. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

