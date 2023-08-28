Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 1.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNOV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,681 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

