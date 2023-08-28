Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

CLTFF remained flat at $1.70 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Celtic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

