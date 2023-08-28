Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Central Pacific Financial has a payout ratio of 51.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.2%.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial Stock Performance

CPF opened at $17.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Central Pacific Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.