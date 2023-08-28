Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Central Pattana Public Stock Performance

CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.90 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. Central Pattana Public has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.30.

About Central Pattana Public

Central Pattana Public Company Limited invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in Thailand. It develops and rents shopping centers, office buildings, condominiums, and residential buildings; offers property management consulting and corporate services; and sells land, houses, and condominium units.

