Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CPNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 414,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Central Pattana Public Stock Performance
CPNNF stock remained flat at C$1.90 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. Central Pattana Public has a 1-year low of C$1.90 and a 1-year high of C$2.30.
About Central Pattana Public
