Charles Lim Capital Ltd Has $1.40 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.2% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 273,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 32,735 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.8% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.00. 4,827,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,663,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.