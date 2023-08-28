Charles Lim Capital Ltd Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Charles Lim Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 23.0% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of HDFC Bank worth $160,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $156,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth $84,430,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 719.7% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,381,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.48. 1,224,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,528. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

