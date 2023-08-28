Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,739 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,421,040,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.95. 3,274,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,146,906. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $101.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.61.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2415 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.