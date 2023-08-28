Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267,192 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $540,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.54. 79,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $46.86.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

